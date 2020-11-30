According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County climbed to 187.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,203 positive cases within the county, an increase of 25 from the 1,178 last reported with a recovery total of 985. The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 11,729. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 31.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 1,100,979, with a testing total of 10,386,194. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 21,156, an increase from the previously reported 20,588. The estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 943,457, another substantial increase from the 917,739 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 206 for the state, as of Thursday, November 26.
TDCJ reported six active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and one within Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 129 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 11 employees testing positive for COVID-19, with 10 reported by BMCC, while a total of 38 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reports having 781 offenders in medical isolation and seven on medical restriction, while BMCC shows none in isolation with one on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 246,913 offenders and 91,538 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 26,397 offenders and a total of 6,700 staff members have tested positive and 22,515 offenders and 5,555 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses increased slightly from 2,787 to 2,795. Active employee cases rose to1,055 from the last report’s 967. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 63, while those presumed to be COVID-related also remained at 104, with an additional 47 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ still reports 13 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 23 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.