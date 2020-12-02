According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County climbed to 196.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,212 positive cases within the county, an increase of 9 from the 1,203 last reported with a recovery total of 985. The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 11,729. Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 31.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 1,168,111, with a testing total of 10,761,759. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 21,379, an increase from the previously reported 21,156. The estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 962,639, another substantial increase from the 943,457 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 22 for the state, as of Monday, November 30.
TDCJ reported two active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none within Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 131 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 8 employees testing positive for COVID-19, with 7 reported by BMCC, while a total of 34 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reports having 781 offenders in medical isolation and two on medical restriction, while BMCC shows none in isolation with none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 247,196 offenders and 91,847 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 26,463 offenders and a total of 6,761 staff members have tested positive and 22,525 offenders and 5,642 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses increased slightly from 2,795 to 2,839. Active employee cases dropped to 1,026 from the last report’s 1,055. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 63, while those presumed to be COVID-related also remained at 104, with an additional 51 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ still reports 12 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 23 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.