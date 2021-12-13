According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County spiked to 31 after resting at zero for a short period.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,545 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 12 from the total last reported total of 4,533. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,978, an increase of two from the last reported total of 7,976. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,691.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 46,331, with 34,843 molecular tests conducted along with 2,425 antibody tests and 9,063 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 189.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,680 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 80 newly-reported fatalities as of December 9, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 42,982 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 39.36% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 22,812 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 20,170 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 69.77%. More than 4,297 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center and Bradshaw State Jail reported none. ETTF reported four employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report four.
ETTF reported having three offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction while BMCC reported zero.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 57.67%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 35.02% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 262 active offender cases, an increase of 48 from Wednesday’s reported total of 214, and 457 active employee diagnoses, an increase of three from the 454 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stood at 216, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 8. A total of 54 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.