March 15th was a busy and productive day for Rusk County 4-Hers.
First of all, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Rusk County had a Junior and Senior Team representing the county 4-H program in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) 4-H & FFA Food Challenge.
It is important to note that in 2020, these teams were attending their final practice meet at the Extension Office in Henderson when HLSR held a historic press conference to announce the shutdown of the livestock show due to the COVID pandemic. So, this trip was fulfilling a task the group had started, and it was great to see the trip and task fulfilled.
During the Food Challenge Competition, each team has 40 minutes to plan, incorporate a mystery ingredient into their dish, cook, clean up and prepare a presentation.
Once the dish is prepared, team members must remain silent and wait for their turn to present their dish and presentation to the judges. During the presentation they have 5 minutes to present their dish, showcasing the nutrients and their knowledge of food safety and cooking skills, followed by 3 minutes of answering random questions from the judges.
Competing on the Rusk County 4-H Junior Team were: Macy Rutherford, Abigail Clifton, Kaylee White, Cannon Smith.
Competing on the Rusk County 4-H Senior Team were: Olivia Clifton, Taylor Rutherford, Peyton Clifton, Amelie White
Both teams had a great time, enjoyed new food challenge experiences and the Rusk County 4-H Senior Team earned 3rd Place Ribbon Honors with their “Side Dish” creation.
Meanwhile, in Center, Texas at the John D. Windham Civic Center, Brandelyn Cochran, Rusk County 4-Her, was presented the 2022 District V Extension Education Association 4-H Scholarship ($1,250) by Susie Blackmon-District V EEA Director. In February, Brandelyn also received one of the Rusk County Extension Education Association Scholarships - The Martha Bundrick Memorial Bundrick Scholarship ($500).
All in all, March 15th was a great day for Rusk County 4-H!