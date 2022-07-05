BRYAN – Brandelyn Cochran of Rusk County will start college this fall with a $3,000 scholarship from Farm Credit. The scholarship was awarded June 7 at the annual Texas 4-H Roundup in Bryan.
Cochran plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler to pursue a Bachelor of Arts with concentrations in drawing and sculpting.
“Farm Credit’s support for agriculture extends to young, beginning and small farmers and ranchers, including students,” said Nanci Tucker, Farm Credit Bank of Texas senior vice president, corporate affairs, and general counsel. “Combined with the life skills learned through 4-H, these scholarships offer a boost to the young people who are the future of agriculture. We wish these 4-Hers success in their educational journey and in achieving their career goals.”
Cochran was one of three graduating high school seniors who received 4-H baccalaureate scholarships from Farm Credit. Others were Rien Mazurek of Bandera County and Ariel Zolton of Harris County. A collegiate scholarship, offered to a 4-H member currently attending college, went to Cameryn Jones of Tom Green County.
The recipients were selected based on their academic records and leadership activities, including their 4-H achievements.
During the 2022 Texas 4-H Roundup, 244 college-bound 4-H members across the state received $2.9 million in scholarship funds to further their education. The recipients had an average GPA of 3.84.
Jointly donating the Farm Credit scholarships were AgTexas Farm Credit, Capital Farm Credit, Central Texas Farm Credit, Farm Credit Bank of Texas, Lone Star Ag Credit, Plains Land Bank, and Texas Farm Credit. They are part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, a network of rural lending cooperatives established in 1916.
Farm Credit supports rural communities and agriculture with credit and financial services.