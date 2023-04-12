Rusk County Commissioners approved a proposal delivered by Victim’s Assistance Coordinator, Sam Brown, to create two part-time clerical positions to be funded by a recurring grant to the department.

Brown explained that the recurring grant from the Attorney General for Victim’s Service is a total of $49,500, which would fund two positions paying $17 per hour and leave a surplus of $3,500, which would be used toward training within the department.

