Rusk County Commissioners approved a proposal delivered by Victim’s Assistance Coordinator, Sam Brown, to create two part-time clerical positions to be funded by a recurring grant to the department.
Brown explained that the recurring grant from the Attorney General for Victim’s Service is a total of $49,500, which would fund two positions paying $17 per hour and leave a surplus of $3,500, which would be used toward training within the department.
“This position would help with clerical tasks, allowing me to focus more time on the victims themselves,” Brown said, clarifying the active role of the two potential positions.
County Judge Joel Hale asked that Brown clarify that the position was grant-funded and would be subject to termination if at any point the grant was not received.
“I would say if we get this grant and it lasts for two years and then they shut it off you’re going to lose them,” said Hale. “There’s no guarantee from up here that we’re going to fund it. I’m not saying we wouldn’t but I can’t speak for everybody up here.”
Commissioners went on to approve a sizeable donation of children’s books for the Rusk County Library System. All books have been screened to ensure they are in keeping with Library policies.
Books, DVDs, and audiobooks from all four Rusk County branches have also been approved to be deemed surplus. This surplus includes books that are damaged and those that haven’t been checked out in some time. This surplus will be sold on a donation basis to the community.
“This donation sale has always been great for the library,” said Jenn Bender, Director of the Rusk County Library System. “Some people will come in and give a dollar, but another person may find their all-time favorite book at give $20.”
Commissioners accepted bids from nearly a dozen area vendors for cracked fuel, crushed concrete, hot and cold mix, seal coat, gravel, bridge construction, various-sized culverts, structural steel, and fuel for all county vehicles. Vendors included Henderson’s Velvin Oil for the county’s fuel needs, Bryan & Bryan Asphalt for cracked fuel, Wilson Culverts, Railroad yard for various sized pipes and beams, and East Texas Asphalt for limestone, granite, and granite rock. Sanders Creek Construction placed a bid for bridge construction.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was granted approval to accept a $2,500 donation from an unnamed oil and gas company. Company representatives felt compelled to donate to the department after the RCSO-led recovery of stolen industrial equipment.
Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez also requested that eight vehicles previously used by RCSO deputies be declared surplus.
Before the pick-ups and SUVs are listed for sale all RCSO branding and equipment will be stripped.
Rusk County Airport Manager Alexa McAnally expressed interest in utilizing one of the surplus vehicles to replace the airport car.
Commissioners approved the solicitation for bids to replace camera systems for the Rusk County Courthouse, Tax Office, and other county buildings. Having requested bids previously, Sheriff Valdez and County Auditor Reagan McCauley will be setting up a pre-bid meeting to allow representatives of 3-D Security, Guardian Security, and Homeland Safety Systems to tour the facilities to provide an accurate bid on services rendered.
Bids received will be considered in the May 8 regular meeting.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall reviewed bids submitted for a 3/4 ton crew cab pickup. He determined that his best option was the Yates Buick GMC bid for a truck, both newer and less expensive. Commissioners approved the purchase.
Rusk County Rail District’s newest board member was unanimously approved by all Commissioners present. Marvin Roy Vinson
“I think all of y’all know Marvin,” said Judge Hale. “He’s been on the Crim’s Chapel Volunteer Fire Department for a long time. He’s community-minded. I’m sure he’ll be a good member of the Rail District.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth was granted access to enter on private property along County Road 445 to trim a tree leaning precariously toward the roadway.