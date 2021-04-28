Even Friday night’s heavy rain couldn’t keep the masses from the Henderson Civic Center and Rusk-Panola Children’s Advocacy Center’s (RPCAC) 3rd Annual Designer Purse Bingo.
Hundreds of Henderson and Rusk County’s finest packed the seats, daubers in hand, hoping to win one of the many designer bags up for grabs in Friday night’s games which benefitted RPCAC and their work combatting child abuse within the county.
Cheeky bingo caller, emcee, and event sponsor Brant Bane kept the games moving quickly while a handful of excited Henderson Fire Department firefighters got to strut their stuff modeling the many designer handbag and jewelry prizes.
Spirits were high and bellies were filled as a croissant sandwich dinner was provided and wine and beer options overflowed.
RPCAC serves Citizens of Rusk/Panola counties who are victims of child sexual abuse, serious physical abuse, neglect, drug endangerment, or who witness violent crimes in Rusk and Panola counties, and their non-offending family members, community professionals in related fields, and community members needing information and referral. Their team works to provide a child-friendly setting where they are dedicated to working collaboratively in the intervention, investigation, prosecution, and treatment options of child abuse cases. RPCAC’s trained professionals work closely with Law Enforcement, Child Protection Services, and medical professionals to lessen the trauma and prevent re-victimization.
To get involved with the Rusk-Panola Children’s Advocacy Center through volunteer work or donations you can find their offices at 610 US Hwy. 79 N in Henderson or contact them by phone at 903-657-0709 or by mail at PO Box 1271, Henderson, TX 75653.