A routine Henderson Police Department traffic stop ended in the seizure of large amounts of contraband Sunday afternoon.
Henderson Police Department K-9 Officer made contact with a vehicle on a routine traffic stop in the 600 block of Hwy 79 N.
Upon making contact with the driver, probable cause for a search was established. During the search of the vehicle a large quantity of suspected marijuana, THC infused edibles, THC-infused vapes, and several bottles of pharmaceutical Promethazine was located.
A 36-year-old White Male was taken into custody and booked into Rusk County Jail for Possession of Marijuana, greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, and Possession of Controlled Substance.
In total, the traffic stop yielded 150 THC “Vape Pens”, 20 packages of THC-infused Dorito and Cheetos chips, 12 bottles of pharmaceutical-grade liquid Promethazine/ Codeine, and the pending seizure of a 2011 Cadillac STS.