Siezed

A routine Henderson Police Department traffic stop ended in the seizure of large amounts of contraband Sunday afternoon. 

Henderson Police Department K-9 Officer made contact with a vehicle on a routine traffic stop in the 600 block of Hwy 79 N. 

Upon making contact with the driver, probable cause for a search was established. During the search of the vehicle a large quantity of suspected marijuana, THC infused edibles, THC-infused vapes, and several bottles of pharmaceutical Promethazine was located. 

A 36-year-old White Male was taken into custody and booked into Rusk County Jail for Possession of Marijuana, greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, and Possession of Controlled Substance.

In total, the traffic stop yielded 150 THC “Vape Pens”, 20 packages of THC-infused Dorito and Cheetos chips, 12 bottles of pharmaceutical-grade liquid Promethazine/ Codeine, and the pending seizure of a 2011 Cadillac STS. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription