OVERTON – Sherry Roberts was introduced as the city’s new Overton Economical Development Corp. Executive Secretary/City Financial Director Monday night during a session of OEDC board.
“I love it so far. It’s great here,” Roberts said Tuesday after the meeting. “The council is great. The staff is great. I’m going to enjoy my time here.”
Roberts has spent time in the area at Gladewater and White Oak.
“I have ties to East Texas, I have a relationship with the city secretaries and city managers here (in the area),” she said.
Roberts holds a master of public administration from UT-Tyler, and a bachelor of science from Point Park University, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.
She has her Texas Municipal Clerks Certification from University of North Texas (Denton) and a 40-hour certification in accounting from Kilgore College.
In other board business, board members:
• reviewed changes to the OEDC by-laws
• heard an update as to the construction status of the dam and spillway project
• heard an update on a request for fee wavier from the city for the admistrative services fee through the end of the dam/spillway project
• received the 2019 OEDC annual report
• set the next quarterly meeting for June 2, 2020.