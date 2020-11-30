Between the clash of pads, the calling of plays, and the roar of the crowd could be heard the Voice of the Lions. On November 23, 2020, the sound of Lion hearts breaking was only drowned out by the silence left by the loss of William Michael ‘Mike’ Baughman.
Memorial services for Mr. Baughman will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 7, at Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson with Rev. Luke Brown and Rev. Bill Kuykendall officiating. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Baughman, born July 13, 1950, in Henderson, Texas, was one of three children born to the marriage of A.E. and Jane Watson Baughman.
He was a native of Henderson, graduating with the Lion class of 1968.
He served in the Air Force Reserve, attended Kilgore College, the University of Texas in Austin, and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Mike was a graduate of the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service. He began his career working for Bryan Funeral Home. He owned Baughman Monument Company and worked for the Rader Funeral Home in Henderson since its opening, retiring in 2018. Unable to devote himself totally to his retirement, he went on to work for Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage.
Charles Rader, owner of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson and Longview and long time employer of Baughman said, “Mike was a loyal and faithful employee for almost 14 years. A good funeral director who cared about the families he served. He loved to talk about football, especially those Henderson Lions.”
Baughman met his soul mate later in life and married Henderson native Beverly June Waller on June 27, 1998. They spent 22 years together raising their beloved Jack Russell Terriers. Both he and Beverly were members of the Calvary Baptist Church, serving as directors for the Young Adult SSC. He also sang in the choir.
He was active in the Rusk County Airport, piloting since 1980. “To say that Michael was a “friend” of the airport would be an understatement!” said RC Airport Manager, Ron Franks. “He has been affiliated with the airport longer than any active pilot at Rusk County Airport. He was one of the original visionaries from the early days of our transition from a sleepy backwoods airport to one of the most progressive general aviation airports in Texas. He helped design the present airport terminal, which was a major upgrade from the cramped, dated little space that was being used as the airport headquarters. He participated in upgrades to the runway lighting, installation of the Automated Weather Observation Station (AWOS), and the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), the sum of which was a significant upgrade to our airport and brought it squarely into the twenty-first century.”
“Michael had a keen sense of humor!” Franks said. “Since returning from his hiatus in aviation, he was the self-appointed head of the complaint department. Almost daily, there would be a major complaint. These complaints would run from the weather being too bad to fly, to fuel prices being too high! On occasion, he would use his position as chief complaint officer to subtly bring attention to an issue that really did need attention. But everything he brought up – either serious or not - was liberally cloaked in humor! I am going to miss the almost daily interaction with Michael.”
“In sum, Michael was a force for good at Rusk County Airport! His contributions will be felt for years to come. He will be quickly and deeply missed!”
He was passionate about high school football, serving over 40 years announcing the games play by play as the voice of the Henderson Lions. Henderson High School Athletics Director, Phil Castles, lamenting the loss of the Lions’ voice and long-time supporter, said, “Mike was more than the Voice of the Henderson Lions, he was the heartbeat too. The team historian whose passion for his beloved team linked generation after generation of Henderson Lions together season after season.”
Baughman was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Beverly Waller Baughman of Henderson; brother, Jimmy Baughman of Henderson; and sister, Patricia Spraker of Oak Ridge, TN; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family requests that memorials be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 410 N, Marshall St, Henderson, TX 75652, or the Henderson Lions Football Booster Club, P.O. Box 1886, Henderson, TX 75653.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com.