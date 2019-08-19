Program gives dancer second chance at prestige team
The image of the Phoenix rising from the ashes can be an inspiring sight.
The image of being reshaped by heat and intensity, along with the hope of a new future can and has brought change to individuals.
Such is the case with the dancers who attend the polishing camps with Cindi Rains and the Kickin’ it with Rains Collegiate Dance boot camps.
Through her Phoenix program, she gives a second chance at making the Kilgore College Rangerettes Dance Team.
“I was a Rangerette in 1983-85,” Rains said. “I fell in love with the organization and the high standards. The expectations are unreal.”
One such Phoenix candidate, Claire Hodges, spent her Kilgore College freshman year in Henderson under the tutelage of Rains in hopes of making the team her sophomore year.
The Phoenix program is all about second chances, and Rains had 12 such students that through the hard work and intense training, three of them, including Hodges, made this year’s squad.
“(It was) utter disbelief and shock,” Hodges said about finding out she had made the team. “It’s really hard to describe, I had no words.”
According to Rains, the daily routine is intense.
“Our training is quite rigorous. We start the day with water aerobics, weight training, spin classes, Pilates, yoga, Zumba, and circuit training,” she said. “The girls rotate from one to another until they have hit four of the training sessions. They have a 20 minute break before they go to a two and a half hour stretch & tone class that leads them into an advanced kick technique and stamina class.”
Hodges echoed Rains’ take on the training.
We lived in Henderson and took extra classes at night,” Hodges said. “I would take Kilgore classes and at night, take extra classes for current sophomores to learn that proper Rangerettes’ style.”
Rains has some help though. Karen Mobbs is a dance instructor who has taught for quite some time with Rains.
“We’ve worked together for nearly 30 years,” Mobbs said. “I have been doing the camps five years.”
Mobbs has previous coaching experience in that she’s not a dancer, but has a fine arts and coaching background. She prepares the students from point A to point B.
“This is a great mixture of physical and nutrition,” she said. “There are different genres of dance. We have master teachers, and members from the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blues dancers come in and instruct.”
According to Mobbs, it’s more that just dancing, it’s acting and gymnastics, etc.
Rains said she tries to anticipate what the Rangerettes will need for any given season.
“We train for 18 hours a day,” Rains said. “We sent 34 and 11 made it.”
Of the students who didn’t make the Rangerettes, two went on to Trinity Valley and TJC Apache Belles, according to Rains.
Rains also commented specifically on Hodges as a dancer.
“Hodges is a classical ballerina. Her kicks were really good, but not good enough,” she said. “When she got her critiques, she focused in on that. She attacked the critiques and took them seriously.”
This is not your grandfather’s ballroom dancing. It is a very intense kind of dancing.
“It’s extremely athletic,” Hodges said. “To me, it combines the intensity of a football player, plus precision of military. There are a very clear set of rules and it is very detailed.”
The Rangerettes are celebrating 80 years of precision dance and drill with a worldwide reputation.