Remember to ring in the New Year right with Black-eyed peas!

Black eyes came to us from Africa. Because of their distinctive flavor, low cost, and “stick to your ribs” characteristic, black eyes were and continue to be the preferred pea of the South. An old Southern legend claims that eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day will bring good luck for the entire year. You be the judge...real truth or simply superstition? 

