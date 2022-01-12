There will be a ribbon cutting sponsored by the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday January 19 at 11:00 a.m. for Conterra Networks and VeraBank to celebrate the fiber-optic enablement of East Texas businesses. It will be held at the VeraBank Training Center located at 100 West Main Street in Henderson.
“Broadband plays a significant role in the current digital revolution. With the broadband expansion in Henderson and surrounding areas, it has bridged the gap in the digital divide,” said Ronal Nix, VeraBank SVP and Technology Officer.
“We are a community bank, constantly thriving for the greater good of the communities we serve. Our footprint spans East and Central Texas with the majority of locations in rural areas. The expansion of broadband has enabled customers to bank with us digitally, on their time, outside of our brick-and-mortar locations,” Nix said.
Keith Lloyd, Area Sales Manager of Conterra Networks said, “We currently have Broadband inside and outside the city of Limits of Henderson. We are proactive rather than reactive. We believe in value and reliability.”
According to Lloyd they are already in some Henderson businesses. Some may not know it but Broadband has been in Henderson for four years now. They already serve Longview, Kilgore and now Henderson.
Even though there corporate office is located in Charlotte, North Carolina they have a local office in Longview where they employee nearly 80 employees.
What is broadband Internet? According to the FCC (Federal Communications Commissioner) there are several types of broadband connections depending on if you live in urban or rural areas. They are DSL (Digital Subscriber Line, Cable Modem, Wireless, Satellite, BPL (Broadband over Powerline and Fiber.
Fiber optic technology converts electrical signals carrying data to light and sends the light through transparent glass fibers about the diameter of a human hair. Fiber transmits data at speeds far exceeding current DSL or cable modem speeds, typically by tens or even hundreds of Mbps.
Because of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) broadband has been put on the fast track. A minimum of $100 million is going to each state that includes broadband expansion. Rusk County and the City of Henderson as well as other cities in Rusk County will benefit from the ARP broadband money and Conterra Networks is working hard to help them with their broadband needs.