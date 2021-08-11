Persistence finally pays off for one citizen that could put a little more school tax money into the pockets of those that live on the border of Rusk County. In a relentless pursuit and countless hours Dale Hedrick of Kilgore was determined to have this age old tax abolished that only a few counties have here in Texas. Now it will be in the hands of the voters come November.
The process was long but Hedrick never gave up. He attending several County School Board meetings, talked with his Commissioner, County Judge Joel Hale, Representative Travis Clardy, Senator Bryan Hughes and even testified in Austin, Texas.
On Tuesday at the Commissioners Court meeting Hedrick was in attendance to see what the outcome would be as the Commissioners voted to send it to the voters. One more step, the voters, and revoking of the tax could be a reality.
“I want to thank Representative Travis Clardy and Senator Bryan Hughes for their work on this in the last legislative session,” said Hedrick.
He also thanked the Commissioners for their actions in approving this agenda item.
Standing with Hedrick was Election Coordinator Kaitlin Smith who verified to the Commissioners that the Texas Legislature voted to abolish this school tax back in June of this year in HB 1133.
“I testified in Austin concerning abolishing this tax and it became effective immediately. The voters have a chance now that they have never had. We haven’t had a county school in years,” Hedrick said.
Should the voters agree to abolish this school tax it will apply to Rusk County only.
Commissioner Randy Gaut told Hedrick before he made the motion to revoke the County Equalization Tax, “I appreciate the time you’ve spent on this.”
Information provided by Hedrick this tax was initiated in the late 1930’s as a revenue source for the county schools located in Rusk County. The primary source of these funds came from the many oil companies associated with the discovery of the East Texas oil field. This would help fund those Rusk County schools that were located within the boundaries of the newly discovered oil field. With the depletion of the East Texas oil Field this tax burden was shifted to the property owner.
In the mid to late 1940’s these county schools were eliminated and consolidated with independent school districts across the county. This resulted in several school districts that crossed the county line where Rusk County taxpayers are assessed this tax but those taxpayers in the adjacent county are not. Today these school districts include, Kilgore, Tatum, Garrison, Cushing, Rusk and Carlisle.
According to Hedrick between the years of 2005 and 2015 those that lived in the Rusk County portion of Kilgore Independent School District (ISD) supplemented the district’s general fund in the amount of $1,464,674.39 according to records from Rusk County Judge Joel Hale. However, The Gregg County portion of Kilgore ISD is not levied this tax.
This tax was created by the Texas Legislature in 1939 and has been continuing for over 80 years. Now that the Legislature approved to revoke this tax in May and Governor Greg Abbott signed it in June it becomes effective immediately. Tuesday the Commissioners took it one step further by approving it. On November 2, the voters in Rusk County will have their say at the ballot box.