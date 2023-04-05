Heart rates soared at Saturday's 7th Annual Resurrection Run and Easter Egg Hunt, but the 1K, 5K, and 10K races weren't entirely to blame.

Created by Ebenezer Baptist Church, the long-running fun run has benefitted Overton's Son Shine Lighthouse Ministry, a transitional home for women and children. This year's fundraising total came to $12,000, and SSLM staff and residents were visibly delighted as event coordinator, Kayla Tillison handed the large check to representatives and residents participating in the day's events.

