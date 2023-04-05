Heart rates soared at Saturday's 7th Annual Resurrection Run and Easter Egg Hunt, but the 1K, 5K, and 10K races weren't entirely to blame.
Created by Ebenezer Baptist Church, the long-running fun run has benefitted Overton's Son Shine Lighthouse Ministry, a transitional home for women and children. This year's fundraising total came to $12,000, and SSLM staff and residents were visibly delighted as event coordinator, Kayla Tillison handed the large check to representatives and residents participating in the day's events.
"One of our major goals is to raise money for the ladies and the kids at Son Shine Lighthouse," said Tillison. "We were able, cumulatively, with sponsors, registration and contributions to give Son Shine a check for $12,000."
"Thank you," said Valerie Cooper, SSLM Executive Director. "We are humbled by this generosity. What we do at Son Shine is that we love women back to life. If you've ever experienced a trauma, an abuse, neglect, anything that would hurt your heart or your soul, that's what we do. We mend the soul and we give all glory to God."
After the final runner crossed the finish line, a magic show with a spiritual message was held for children attending the events.
As the magic wrapped up, a sea of children was released on an egg-dotted Lake Forest Park play area. Toddlers to pre-teens scoured the grounds seeking the candy-filled treasures, filling Easter baskets, trash bags, and even pockets.
Overall 5K winner Jeremy Davis turned in a time of 19:17 while Overall Female, Kris Davis, came in at 23:18. 12-year-old Mina Davis won in the Female 18 and under division, Alaina Newman won in the 19-29 year old female division, and Kasey Connelly was top in the 30-39 year old female division. Kris Davis brought home a 1st place win in the 40-49 year old female division. In the 50-59 year old female division, 1st went to Corina Dietert as Kathleen Perry took the 60+ female division.
Noah King won the 18 and under male category while Coy Jones took first in the 19-29 males. Kasey Newman took honors in the 30-39 male division, with Jeremy Davis taking the 40-49 male spot. Victor Rodriguez dominated the male 50-59 division while super-fit 76 year old Ken Mitchell took the 60+ male division.