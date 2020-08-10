The Republican candidate on the November ticket for Rusk County Precinct 4 Constable, Bobby Armstrong, surrendered himself on charges of Interfering with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor, on July 20, 2020. He was subsequently arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5.
While only briefly booked into the Rusk County Jail, Armstrong was released on a $750 Personal Recognizance (PR) bond.
In a presumed clerical error, Armstrong’s record on the Rusk County Jail’s Inmate List was removed and later reposted.
While Armstrong didn’t wish to add any specific comments regarding the situation, he did maintain his innocence.