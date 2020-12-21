Beginning Friday January 1, 2021 Republic Services will be Henderson’s new residential and commercial recycling and trash service.
Prior to this date one 95-gallon trash cart will be delivered to a residential and commercial customer. If a customer wants a recycle cart they must fill out the “Yes sign me up!” card to participate in the curbside recycling program at no extra charge with name, address and phone number to request a recycling cart or they can call 903-986-5324. Recycling carts (with a light blue lid) are for recycling only, no trash allowed to avoid recycle cart removal.
Make sure your recycling container only contains cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles and jugs. Keep recyclables free from food and liquid. Dump your recyclables directly into your outdoor bin rather than containing them in a bag. The following items are not recyclable: food, dirty paper and cardboard, toys, clothes and shoes, diapers, plastic grocery and sandwich bags. All other household trash should be placed in your trash cart.
Trash will be collected once per week and recycling pickup will be once per week (Friday is recycling day for all routes). Please review map on the City of Henderson’s website at www.hendersontx.us for your designated trash collection day or call 903.657.6551 for assistance with your address ready.
All trash must be bagged and placed inside the cart. Bagging trash helps keep the city clean and litter free by preventing trash from blowing before and during service. Carts must be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your service day or the night before route day. Do not bag recycling items.
Additional trash carts will be available for order after January 1, 2021 for an additional charge per month. Call Republic Services at 903.986.5324.
Carts must be at least Three feet away (for safety) from any other objects including other carts, mailboxes, parked cars, meters, fire hydrants and utility poles. Please note that personal containers may not be used and Republic Services® will not be responsible for damage to personal trash or recycle containers.
Broken and/or damaged carts will be replaced or repaired by Republic Services. Stolen carts will be replaced after the resident files a police report.
Carts are numbered and are the property of Republic Services and must remain at the designated address. Assistance will be provided to those households that have no able-bodied persons to transport the cart to the curb and back. Please call Republic Services at 903.986.5324 or the City of Henderson 903.657.6551 to set up this service.
Republic Services will provide bulk item curbside collection on Friday each week for all areas of the city. Collection will include up to two bulk items (sofas, mattresses, washing machines, old water heaters, etc.). Please call 903.986.5324 to schedule a pickup. Please leave your name, address, phone number and type of items to be removed. Leaves should be dry and securely bagged (20 bag limit per pickup day). Bundles should be securely tied and weigh no more than 35 lbs. For any additional information, please call 903.986.5324