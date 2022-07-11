Mayor Buzz Fullen presents Proclamation to five Rotarians
Thursday was a busy meeting for the Henderson Rotary Club. During the meeting current Rotary President Jeri Gaddis presented past President David Higgs a Rotary Pin for his service as President of the Club last year.
Immediately following was a Proclamation was presented by Mayor Buzz Fullen of Henderson as he recognized five long term Rotarians for such great service to the Club and the community.
“I was reading the newspaper (The Henderson News) a few days ago and saw a picture that I could not believe what I was seeing, a group of five Rotarians who had served the Rotary Club and our community for over 40 years. I knew that I just had to do something,” said Mayor Fullen.
He proceeded to read the Proclamation to the Rotarians. They were Mart Hooper, 40 years, John Henson, 40 years, Bill Preston, 51 years, Tony Wooster, 53 years and Foy Brown, 55 years. Two of which were former Mayors of Henderson.
After the presentations State Representative Travis Clardy was introduced to the Club as the guest speaker.
“I have such appreciation for the Henderson Rotary Club and the citizens of Rusk County and feel as if I have come home,” Clardy said.
He shared with the group some of the things that would be discussed in the next Legislative Session coming up soon. Some of the items he mentioned was the abortion and gun issues that has just recently been passed nationally. He also touched briefly on the huge growth taking place in Texas currently.
Clardy is the Representative for House District 11 that includes Rusk, Cherokee and Nacogdoches Counties. He currently serves on the House Committees on Human Services, Homeland Security and Public Safety. Clardy is a long-term Rotarian at the Nacogdoches Rotary Club and a member of the Dean’s Circle for the College of Fine Arts at Stephen F. Austin State University, a sponsor of the Heartbeat Pregnancy Center and is active on the alumni board of this alma mater, Abilene Christian University.