The Rusk County Commissioners approved the request for a replacement for The Children’s Services position at the Library in Overton during a special called meeting Tuesday.
There was some hesitation from the Commissioners since they recently implemented a hiring freeze.
“How many employees do you have now?” asked Commissioner Bennie Whitworth.
Jennifer Freeman, Library Director responded, “We have five full-time and five part-time employees. The current Children’s Services person is retiring the end of the month and we need to replace her because of the needs of this position.”
“What is the future of the library with the changes in the way people do things?” asked Judge Joel Hale.
“The library is constantly changing. It’s changed in the past 20 years, even ten years,” said Freeman. “Libraries are the center of our communities. It may not be the traditional way of doing things.”
Commissioner Bill Hale said, “The children’s position is very important and I make a motion we post the job.”
It was unanimously approved.
Other agenda items approved were:
A bid recommendation from Good Springs WSC Board to award the contractor services for the TXCDBG#7219390
The District Attorney’s Forfeiture report
The Memorandum of Understanding for FY 2021 between Rusk County an ETCADA
Joining Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing
Three different pipeline/Utility reports