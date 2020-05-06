Nacogdoches, TX - State Representative Travis Clardy is currently accepting applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP). Annually, each Texas legislator may nominate a student to receive the Texas Armed Services Scholarship, an award of up to $10,000 renewable for each year the student is enrolled in college and academically eligible. Through TASSP, the Legislature encourages students to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States or members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the Texas State Guard, the United States Coast Guard, or the United States Merchant Marine.
“This is a great opportunity for a high achieving student who desires to attend college and pursue a career in the United States Armed Services. The Legislature is proud to financially support the education of exemplary young Texans who want to serve and lead on behalf of their nation. These students will go on to serve in the military, defending the United States around the world, many of them with distinction. ” said Rep. Clardy.
To be eligible to receive the scholarship award, applicants must enroll in a Texas public or private accredited institution of higher education, commit to 4 years of training through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program and commit to enter the Armed Services upon graduation. Nominees must also meet two of the following criteria: (1) be on track to graduate high school or have already graduated with the Distinguished Level of Achievement Plan or International Baccalaureate Program, (2) have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher, (3) achieve an SAT score of 1070 or ACT score of 23, or (4) be ranked in the top one-third of the high school graduating class.
For more information, eligible students are encouraged to contact Rep. Clardy's district office at 936-560-3982 or email jerri.jones@house.texas.gov for information on application requirements. The deadline for application submission is June 5. More information about the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program can be found at www.hhloans.com.