Many times throughout the year the Henderson City Council holds public hearings on certain agenda items for citizen input. Usually no one shows up to speak except on a few occasions.
That was not the case Tuesday night during Henderson’s City Council meeting when the agenda item for the public hearing concerning the proposed annual budget and tax rate for the 2020-2021 budget year was read by Mayor Buzz Fullen.
The public hearing was rescheduled for this meeting because of technical difficulties at their last meeting that hindered the public from participating via Tele-conferencing. City Manager Jay Abercrombie wanted to make sure that it was on this week’s agenda so that citizens would have an opportunity to express any concerns.
Rather than participate by phone Henderson resident Brian Ballard attended the meeting in person to ask for clarity about the proposed budget and tax rate. It was obvious that Ballard knew a lot about budgets as he pointed out certain line items asking questions.
“I have no complaints the budget looks pretty solid but I’m having trouble figuring out this year’s budget and tax rate compared to last years,” said Ballard.
He then told the Council that the water and sewer revenue appeared to be increasing nearly $900,000 over last year.
“Is my water and sewer costs going up?” Ballard said.
Abercrombie responded to Ballard explaining water and sewer rates would increase about ten dollars more than last year per 8,000 gallons used each month for most residents because the costs to provide these services has risen.
“Is my tax rate going up? I could not find the tax rate in the budget,” said Ballard.
“The tax rate will remain the same as last year, $.5517,” said Abercrombie.
This tax rate will be based upon one hundred percent appraised value of all real and personal property for tax year 2020.
He then questioned why the tourism revenue was the same as last year when the Syrup Festival was canceled and probably the Christmas Parade would be as well.
Ballard seemed to be satisfied with the answers he received and thanked the Council for hearing his concerns.
The first reading of the proposed budget and tax rate took place next. There will be another meeting held next Tuesday at noon at The Henderson Civic Center for the second reading before being adopted.
The Council then proceeded to approve appointments to the HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) and Board of Adjustments. They named Ben Welch who was recommended by the HEDCO board to serve on the HEDCO board.
They also approved Kenneth Orr and Alton Pryor to continue to serve another term with Freddie Polk as an alternate. With the retirement of Bob Allen from the Board left a vacancy of one board member. There were four candidates that applied: Brian Fisher, Yuli Elizondo, Gary Wilson and Jose Reyes. The Council chose Elizondo.
Since no one challenged incumbents Mayor Buzz Fullen and Council Members Henry Pace and Michael Searcy the City Election on November 3 was called off. The incumbents will continue to serve another term.
The Council also agreed to continue using Vera Bank for another year for their Bank Depository Services.
The Inter-local agreement between the City and HEDCO for use of the building next door to City Hall was approved.
The Council approved the lowest bid for phase-three of the street bond program.
The resolution naming The Henderson News as the official newspaper for the City for fiscal year 2020-2021 was also approved.