Flags billow in the humid breeze of another Texas spring. Stripes of red and white twist lazily against a backdrop of pine trees and newly sprouted foliage.
These flags have been placed with purpose. To remind all who see them that this day is made special by the sacrifice of our brothers and sisters who gave their lives in the service to our United States. This day has been set aside that we, as a Nation, might honor the memory of our fallen soldiers.
Monday is Memorial Day.
As with any holiday we create or celebrate, Memorial Day traditions date back thousands of years. Ancient Romans and Greeks commemorated their dead with public festivals, extravagant feasts, and grave adornment. Soldiers who died in battle were given public funerals and buried at the most prestigious cemeteries.
Memorial Day wasn’t celebrated publicly until the late 19th century. One of the earliest ceremonies was organized by nearly 1,000 recently freed slaves, regiments of the U.S. Colored Troops, and a few white citizens who gathered to dedicate a burial site for more than 250 Civil War prisoners who had succumbed to illness and exposure and been buried in a mass grave.
General John Logan, commander-in-chief of the Union veteran’s group, Grand Army of the Republic, set aside May 30 as the day the nation should commemorate their dead. Initially, the holiday was dedicated to soldiers lost in the Civil War.
With the U.S. entry into World War I, the scope of the holiday was broadened to include all soldiers lost to battle.
Memorial Day, known as Decoration Day before its official recognition as a national holiday, moved from its original date of May 30 to the last Monday in May, with the inception of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968.
Bold red poppies have become the symbol for Memorial Day. Volunteers can be seen scattered around most towns offering handcrafted poppy pins to those who wish to commemorate our lost soldiers.
According to an account published by the History channel, in the spring of 1915, bright red flowers began poking through the battle-ravaged land across northern France and Flanders in northern Belgium. Canadian Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, a brigade surgeon for an Allied artillery unit, spotted a cluster of the poppies shortly after serving as a brigade surgeon during the bloody Second Battle of Ypres. The sight of the crimson red flowers against the dreary backdrop of battle sparked McCrae to compose the poem, “In Flanders Field,” in which he gives voice to the soldiers who had been killed in battle and lay buried beneath the poppy-covered grounds. Later that year, Georgia educator and volunteer war worker, Moina Michael, read the poem in Ladies’ Home Journal and subsequently penned her own composition, “We Shall Keep the Faith” to begin a campaign to make the poppy a symbol of tribute to all who died in the war.
On this Memorial Day take a moment to remember and honor the memory of those brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of the freedoms we so often take for granted. Proudly wear your poppy to remind those around you of the significance of this day. Remember today that this is the land of the free because of the brave.