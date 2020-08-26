East Texas mourns the loss of Jimmy Isaac
Widely-known Longview News-Journal reporter, Jimmy Isaac, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, shortly after 6 p.m., at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. Isaac, 43, passed, with his best friend by his side, surrounded by the love of those he’d held dear and who will forever hold him in their hearts.
He leaves a lasting legacy of love, integrity, community engagement, and journalistic excellence.
Isaac is well-known for his decades-long career as a hard-hitting area reporter. “Don’t make me call Jimmy” became a bit of a slogan used when those that knew him, professionally and personally, spotted instances of injustice, of any sort.
In the year 2000, he took a job at The Henderson News as its resident Sports Editor. He stayed with THN, producing exceptional content, until 2005. Ever-growing and yearning for new challenges, he moved on to the Longview News-Journal as a news reporter. In 2013, he went to work for CBS19 where he spent time in front of the camera and behind the keyboard until 2016. He eventually returned to LNJ where he remained until he was too ill to continue working in the field. Even from his hospital bed, Isaac remained involved with his community as he spoke via video-conference to the Unity and Diversity Committee of the City of Longview.
“We all have those moments where we are in a situation in life where we hear someone say something that doesn’t quite sit right with us,” he said. “We gotta show that bravery.”
Show that bravery, a legacy that Jimmy Daniell Isaac lived for the entirety of his 43 years and a legacy that he leaves behind for all that knew him and for those following in his footsteps.
Memorial services for Jimmy Isaac will be announced at a later time.