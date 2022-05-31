Memorial Day is about much more than burgers and vacation days. This auspicious day was set aside to remember and honor the country’s brave men and women lost in service to their country.
No Rusk County veteran has more to look back on that Henderson’s own Joe Hildebrand, a spry and witty 98 year old World War II veteran.
In 1943, Hildebrand completed basic training and was quickly shipped to Camp Meade in Maryland, where he came across the familiar faces of men he’d trained with, men he called friends, and men who were set to be deployed to England, one of whom was Henderson native, Chester Duncan. Both were lost during the Battle of Normandy.
Hildebrand himself was shipped to Camp Patrick Henry where he would prepare for a three week sea voyage to Italy.
Nearly three quarters of a million men and women passed through the gates of Camp Henry during 1943 and 44, before boarding transport ships at the Hampton Roads Port of Embarkation, most of them bound for deployment into Western Europe.
“I went overseas in a Liberty ship that was so slow,” recalled Hildebrand. “It seemed like it took forever. It took about three weeks to get over to Naples, Italy.”
Camped on a decommissioned racetrack, Hildebrand and his 2nd Platoon, Company B, 57th Infantry cohorts were ordered to Anzio Beach, as replacements for lost or wounded front line fighters.
“It was somewhere around February of 44,” said Hildebrand. “They walked us up there at night. On Anzio beaches you kept yourself hid all day because Germans had the high ground, and they could see everything that went on down there.”
“I never will forget,” he continued, memories of his many front line visits coming back quicker with every word. “I could hear them jumping a ditch, and I knew I had to jump a ditch, and when I did, I lost my helmet. They sat us down on the front lines, and I had no trouble finding another helmet.”
He recalled an attempt to speed up deployment with a tank drawn sled and dozens of goggled soldiers choking on exhaust and dirt.
“We’d run across resistance and they kept thinking we’d go up and take it. Well we got on this sled and started up towards, well we almost made it, but the tank hit a mine and blew its track off. We all got out and that was the end of that sled stuff,” he said with a laugh.
Hildebrand recalled the day he became Squad Leader.
“I was an Assistant Squad Leader, which was a Sergeant’s stripes,” he explained. “While we were going to Rome, they told us to get in these half-tracks and try to get there first. We didn’t make it. We ran into some resistance, snipers, you know. My squad leader got out and he went to a driveway. He and I was together, I guess he thought he seen a German, well there was one whether he seen him or not I don’t know. We went walking up through there, we was about 50 yards into this driveway and a German sniper shot him.”
Hildebrand, recognizing that his leader was dead, dragged his body into a nearby ditch, where they hid while the German sniper continued to take down Army forces.
Once in Rome, it was rumored that they were going to be stationed there to guard the city, but instead they backtracked to Naples and trained for the trek into Southern France. A battle for which the French government thanked him in 2012.
“I’d just turned 20 years old,” Hildebrand recalling an August battle. “I was scared to death. I didn’t know what in the world we were going to get into, and that Navy guy pushed that boat right up onto the shore. We couldn’t see a thing, but everybody was firing into the shore line.”
After a blistering mountain road hike toward Marseilles, the troop of dehydrated soldiers were turned around and sent back to the shoreline where they encountered German soldiers in pill-boxes or miniature forts developed by the German army to give their trench lines extra strength.
“They did a lot of damage,” he recounted. “They killed one squad leader I know because he was up above me a little. They were shooting anti-aircraft stuff at us.”
From August 15 through to September, they marched and fought and fought and marched on toward Marseilles.
On September 11, Hildebrand took a fragment of shrapnel to his leg, ending his military career and sending him away from the front lines with a Purple Heart and the most Honorary Discharge.
Joe came home but so many he knew hadn’t. He witnessed the horrors of war firsthand but these many years later he can still remember the faces of his many friends and Army brothers vividly.