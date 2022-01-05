A Henderson property owner stumbled upon the vehicle and remains of a missing Longview man Sunday along a wooded stretch running alongside US Highway 259.
On January 2, a local property owner discovered a 2015 Nissan Titan and the remains of its driver inside the tree line of his roadside acreage.
Clay W. Kirk, a 65-year-old Longview man, was reported missing and last seen on October 26, 2021.
Preliminary investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Dustin Nichols indicated Kirk was traveling east on State Loop 571 when he disregarded the stop sign at the US 259 intersection. The vehicle crossed all lanes of US 259, entered the north ditch, and struck a dirt embankment causing the vehicle to flip.
The vehicle came to rest in a wooded area, not visible from the roadway.
Judge Jana Enloe responded to the scene to pronounce the victim.