While Reklaw may be the smallest reporting municipality in Rusk County its sales tax revenue was anything but with the city reporting a revenue increase of more than 111% for the month of May.
The city of Reklaw continues to surprise with major percentage increases in monthly net payments, reporting 111.81% growth over last year’s total. While this growth doesn’t exactly translate into large dollar amounts, the $1,115 increase has registered across the board.
The monthly net payment increase from $997 to $2,112 supported a positive change in the year-to-date payment coming in at $5,824 over last year’s $4,539 for a more than 28% increase.
Continuing along its path of steady growth, Henderson’s monthly totals climbed to $921,341 for a 36.69% increase over last year’s $673,996. With a similar positive showing in year-to-date totals, Henderson reported a 26% tax increase reflecting a more than $685K difference over last year’s $2,631,800.
Mt. Enterprise’s faltering revenue totals take a slight turn for the better with a 7.93% increase for May coming in at $25,525 over last year’s $23,648. Year-to-date growth continued along its positive course with $112,307, a more than 10% increase over 2021’s $101,535.
While there is still no sign of movement from the larger companies rumored to be coming to the small burg, small business is doing well with an addition to the Stick’s property and the presence of various food trucks in the town center.
The city of Overton reported a healthy monthly increase of 23% which marked a $10K gain over the previous year’s total of $40,770. This significant spike was also reflected in the year-to-date totals with Overton registering a nearly 27% increase over last year’s totals, coming in at $202,585.
Positive percentages persist as the community continues to rally behind its locally owned businesses.
Tatum’s totals continue to drop with a reported 2.89% loss in monthly net payments with a reported total of $40,545 under last year’s $41,753. Year-to-date payments continue to land in the black, with May’s $145,714 coming in a scant 6.03% higher than last year’s $137,417.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with 2022’s year-to-date totals at $3,784,042 over last year’s $3,034,993, a growth of nearly $750,000.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue soared to $827,868 for a slight 6.51% increase over last year’s total, while Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting an increase of more than 7% in monthly sales tax payments. Tyler’s tax revenues lost a lot of traction with a scant 1.89% increase for May. Nacogdoches reported a healthy 15.73.% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, but a loss in monthly revenue with May’s totals coming in at $774,175 under last year’s $779,670.