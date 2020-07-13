According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have increased to 53, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities. Cases reported within these facilities increased to three, from last report’s two, as TDCJ representatives continue to monitor the correctional facilities within the area.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 125 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 69 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The age bracket most affected by the pandemic within the area is 40 to 59-year-olds, according to a newly available graph created by the Office of Emergency Management. Rusk County’s death toll stands at three.
Total reported cases within the state are at 230,346, with a testing total of 2,603,903. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 2,918, an increase from last report’s 2,655, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 118,326, a substantial increase from the 103,782 last reported.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates one offender testing positive, as well as one active employee case, at Henderson’s Bradshaw State Jail facility with 99 patients having recovered. “The reduction is due to offenders either releasing from Bradshaw or those offenders are being transferred elsewhere because the facility is closing,” said Robert Hurst, TDCJ Communications Officer, explaining the decrease in recovery totals for the facility. “They will still show up as a recovery in the totals, but if they are no longer physically at Bradshaw, they will not be counted in the Bradshaw recovery numbers.”
East Texas Treatment Facility reports two active offender cases with nine offenders having recovered and one employee testing positive for COVID-19. TDCJ reports that 131,677 offenders and 40,102 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 9,488 offenders and 11,133 staff members showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 7,428 offenders listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state increased to 91 with 26 pending cause of death investigation. TDCJ reports 26 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total stands at nine.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.