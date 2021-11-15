According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continues their downward trend with a total of 75, a drop of two from Wednesday’s total of 77.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,527 total confirmed cases within the county, a decrease of 14 from the total last reported total of 4,541. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,912, a decrease of three from the last reported total of 7,915. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,640.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 45,164, with 34,263 molecular tests conducted along with 2,389 antibody tests and 8,512 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 183.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,270 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 316 newly-reported fatalities as of November 11, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 41,730 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 38.14% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 22,183 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 19,547 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 66.97%. More than 2,436 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported four employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report four.
ETTF reported having five offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC reported having no offenders in isolation or medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 60.32%, with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and the newly reopened Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 38.46% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 836 active offender cases, an increase of 22 from Sunday’s reported total of 814, and 454 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 18 from the 472 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 211, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 8. A total of 58 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 72 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.