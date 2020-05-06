After a brief 4 day repose from positive reports of the coronavirus within Rusk County, one new case has emerged out of the Laneville area.
In the same period, two new recoveries were reported by the Department of State Health Services bringing the total recovered up to 17.
Rusk County Office of Emergency Management had been “tentatively” notified that positive cases had been identified from the area’s mobile testing but upon further review, DSHS declared that no positive tests were reported for Rusk County. While positive diagnoses were made those were not residents of Rusk County but people who had traveled to utilize the testing site.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 32,332, with a testing total of 407,398. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 884, with only one out of Rusk County, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 16,090.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
To receive this daily update like and follow Rusk County OEM on their Facebook page.