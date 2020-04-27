It was announced Monday that oil had dropped to a negative $37.63 a barrel. In January it was around $60 a barrel. These low oil prices are now reflected with gas prices lower than they have been for years and are continuing to decline.
Gas Buddy reports that for eight weeks in a row gas prices have declined for the first time in their 20-year history. In two cities across the United States the average price is under $1 per gallon.
Prices vary depending on what part of Texas you may travel. As of Wednesday the lowest gas price for unleaded regular was at Valero on U.S. Highway 79 North for $1.39 per gallon. The next lowest price was for $1.54 at Murphy USA in front of Walmart and Kroger was $1.55 per gallon. Actually most of the gas prices in Henderson were at $1.59 per gallon with none higher.
In Childress, Texas gas is only $1.03 per gallon and $1.09 per gallon in Dallas. In Houston it is also $1.09 per gallon. Longview’s lowest price is $1.33 while Kilgore is $1.49 and Gladewater hovering around $1.53.
In Nacogdoches gas prices are even higher at $1.65 and $1.66 in Carthage. In Tyler it’s $1.29 per gallon and neighboring town Lindale is $1.28 and $1.39 in Whitehouse.
Most published reports state that gas prices will continue to decline because of shelter in place, with people not traveling as much and declining oil prices.