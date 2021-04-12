For over a year now the entire world has experienced interesting and sometimes challenging times as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and East Texas is no different. It’s no longer business as usual and real realtors know this first hand. They are learning how to take challenges and turn them into opportunities.
One of biggest challenges they face today is inventory to sell. Three weeks ago in Florida it was reported real estate agents were going door to door asking homeowners if they were interested in selling their homes because they more buyers than sellers. In other words there was a shortage of housing.
Cecilia and Joe Koch, owners of he local Century 21, Heritage Realty have seen their share of ups and downs and changes in the real estate market through the years since purchasing their franchise in 2021 here in Henderson. Cecilia has been a realtor since 1996 and Joe since 2000. They have assembled a team of eight realtors with an average of 10 to 12 years experience among them.
As it is in most states, especially Texas and Florida there is one common problem that most real estate markets are experiencing and even though the market is good in Henderson and Rusk County it is not exempt from having low inventory of properties for sale.
“I have never seen this kind of shortage and need in our history,” said Cecilia.
Joe agreed that this is one of the biggest obstacles they face finding properties to list and sell to potential buyers locally.
“We are a area real estate company that services Rusk County and surrounding area that sells residential, commercial and land. Not long ago there were 275 properties for sale now there are only 146 in the area,” said Joe.
According to the Kochs the average time that a property would be on the market a year ago was 89 days. Today property will average only nine days on the market here locally. Many times there are multiple offers on the same property that is usually above the listing price that makes it a seller’s market.
The last platted subdivision inside the City of Henderson was started in the late 1980’s or early 1990’s and still has available lots for sale according to Chief Appraiser Weldon Cook of the Rusk County Appraisal office.
Lack of new affordable new housing is another factor that contributes to the shortage of housing in Henderson and Rusk County.
Another issue facing sellers is if they sell their current residence will they be able to find a replacement in time to move into it. Other issues as a result of the pandemic are the strict guidelines that sellers and buyers expect when showing or viewing a house for their protection from the virus.
“A challenge we also face is the eviction moratorium that the CDC has issued where people cannot be evicted or foreclosed on,” said Cecilia.
This means that there isn’t any foreclosed properties available for sell and that adds to the shortage of inventory. Also, with the influx of people moving into Texas from New York and California and other states that have state income tax too much governmental control has added to the low inventory across the state although not as much in Henderson and Rusk County.
The Kochs said that most of their clients want to live just inside the city or right outside the city limits. Most small town buyers are looking for a house with about five acres and that is hard to find in this area. There are some requests from buyers looking for homes in the upper price range but most are in the market for homes in the $150,000 to $200,000 range.
In the Longview and Tyler MSA area the real estate market has changed drastically.
The Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University released their current housing report for Longview and Tyler for January 2021.
In Longview sales volume for single-family homes increased 29.51% Year-over-Year from 122 to 158 transactions. Dollar volume rose from $18.36 million to $34.94 million.
The average sales price rose 46.96% year over year from $150,472 to $221,135, while the average price per square foot rose from $82.12 to $105.19. Median price rose 36.42% year over year from $139,200 to $189, 900 while the median price per square foot also rose from $81.00 to $98.89.
Months inventory for single-family homes declined from 4.0 to 2.4 months supply and days to sell rose from 95 to 122.
In Tyler sales volume for single-family homes increased 2.81% Year-over-Year from 178 to 173 transactions. Dollar volume rose from $42.19 million to $47.58 million.
The average sales price rose 16.04% year over year from $237,014 to $275,032, while the average price per square foot rose from $108.65 to $127.71. Median price rose 15.5% year over year from $209,950 to $242,500 while the median price per square foot also rose from $111.79 to $123.67.
Months inventory for single-family homes declined from 3.4 to 1.4 months supply and days to sell declined from 95 to 85.
With all these challenges in the real estate industry The Kochs are very optimistic that this will pass just as the real estate market recovered from the great recession in 2008. They are eager to work with any seller looking to list their home or property with Century 21 and just as eager to work with any buyer looking to buy one of their listings or any property for sale in the area they service. You may contact them or any one of their agents at Century 21 Heritage Realty at 903-657-1577.