Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 18, new Coordinator excited to see turnout
Early voting will begin Monday, October 18, and Rusk County’s new Elections Coordinator, Shannon Brown, hopes voters educate themselves before stepping up to the ballot box.
I am excited for this election,” said Brown of her first season as Elections Coordinator. “I’m ready to see how well Rusk County turns out for elections and to see new faces.”
Brown hopes Rusk County residents will take a moment to look over sample ballots before they vote. This voting season’s ballot contains multiple State propositions ranging from constitutional amendments authorizing PRCA and WPRA to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues to those changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, most of them topics virtually unheard of by layman voters.
“I would definitely advise people to research the amendments before they go to vote,” said Brown.
To investigate the eight propositions on the ballot, she recommends voters visit The League of Women Voters of Texas website at www.lwvtexas.org. This nonpartisan website touts itself as a nonprofit, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. “I have not only used this for myself but also have recommended it to many,” she said.
While perusing sample ballots, voters should remember to look for elections for their specific areas. Cities and schools all around the county will be holding elections for Mayoral positions, City Council places, School Board seats, and bond proposals.
With this year’s updated voter requirements citizens should remember to bring their state-issued ID. The list of identification accepted can be found at VoteTexas.gov. For those who do not have any of the accepted forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, the Reasonable Impediment Declaration form can be filled in with a copy, or original, of a Certified Domestic Birth Certificate or Court Admissible Birth Document, Current Utility Bill, Bank Statement, Government Check, Paycheck, or Government document with your name and address including your Voter Registration Certificate.
For those prepared and ready to vote their conscience, early voting will be available Monday, October 18-October 29 at the Rusk County Elections Office at 204 N. Main Street in Henderson or Kilgore’s Chandler St. Church of Christ at 2700 Chandler St. in Kilgore. Hours for both polling stations are 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 18-22. Both will be closed on the weekend of October 23 but will reopen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, October 25 and 26. Final early voting days will see polls open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 27 through Friday, October 29.