During the nighttime hours of October 22, a Rusk County Sheriffs Officer conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 64 which resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, firearms which had been reported stolen, and United States Currency.
Arrested during the investigation was Talbert Williams, 40, of Henderson, Texas.
Williams was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Pct # 5 Jana Enloe on six separate charges with bonds totaling $120,500 on the charges received.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is currently following up on investigative leads into other persons of interest who may be connected to controlled substance distribution as well as firearm theft.
All persons are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.