Allegations of the use, possession, and distribution of illicit drugs from a Tatum residence sparked an investigation that led to the Monday and Tuesday arrests of five and the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. 

The investigation conducted by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Tatum Police Department elicited a controlled substance search warrant that was executed at 132 South Hood Street in Tatum, which resulted in the seizure of the suspected narcotics, paraphernalia, and a firearm, and the arrest of Katie Hair, 41, Sam Marsh, 46, and Tracy White, 56, all of Tatum. 

