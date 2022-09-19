Allegations of the use, possession, and distribution of illicit drugs from a Tatum residence sparked an investigation that led to the Monday and Tuesday arrests of five and the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.
The investigation conducted by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Tatum Police Department elicited a controlled substance search warrant that was executed at 132 South Hood Street in Tatum, which resulted in the seizure of the suspected narcotics, paraphernalia, and a firearm, and the arrest of Katie Hair, 41, Sam Marsh, 46, and Tracy White, 56, all of Tatum.
In continuance of the joint-agency investigation of controlled substance possession and distribution in the City of Tatum, a traffic stop was conducted on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, by a Rusk County Patrol Deputy assigned to Shift D and a Tatum Police Department Patrolman. During the traffic stop, a consensual search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. This stop led to the arrest of Kenneth Grimes, 53, and Deanna Morgan, 51, of Tatum.
Hair was arrested on-view for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine) and was released from custody at the Rusk County Jail Tuesday, September 13 on a $9,000 bond.
Marsh was arrested after the issuance of an arrest warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine) and remains in custody with a bond total of $7,000. White was arrested after the issuance of an arrest warrant for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine)and was released Friday, September 16 on a bond totaling $9,000.
Grimes was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine) and the Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and was released Wednesday on an $11,500 bond. Morgan was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine), two charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility. She was released Tuesday on a $28,500 bond.
The search warrant was issued by Rusk County Court at Law Judge Chad Dean. Arrest Warrants were issued by Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe of Precinct 5.
All suspects named in this investigation are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.