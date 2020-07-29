The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation at an address in the Carlisle area.
On July 21, 2020, RCSO Investigators and Henderson Police Department narcotics officers arrived at the address and seized packages containing suspected methamphetamine, marijuana plants, and numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia throughout the course of the investigation.
Arrested on the scene was Dakota Steel, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, 4G – 200G, and Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces. Also arrested was Ashlyn Walker on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, 4G – 200G, and Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces.
Steel and Walker were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and given bonds totaling $92,000 between the two.
Both Steel and Walker remain in custody at the Rusk County Jail.