Following through on his campaign promise, and the unfulfilled promises of previous administrations, Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez has enlisted the aid of IT guru, licensed radio operator, and District two Henderson City Council member Michael Searcy to develop a plan to finally upgrade the failing Rusk County communications system.
“I said it during my campaign and I still mean it now, I will not entertain repairing this system,” said Valdez of his insistence on replacing the system. “It’s past that.”
“We only want to do this once, we want to get it right the first time,” said Searcy remarking about a previous attempt to repair the system which actually exacerbating its deterioration and wasted large sums of county funds.
Preliminary estimates for the project which included brand new towers in several Rusk County locations along with the necessary equipment to make the most of the system ran well into the 10s of millions. Creative compromises, a quick willingness to help from city to city, and strategic planning have allowed this dynamic duo to pare away at those initial estimates bringing the current appraisal down to the ballpark of $6 million.
“The City and the County worked together, the cooperation from all sides has been great,” said Searcy. “We got to sit down and discuss things that we might not always agree on the way to get there but we compromise and find the outcome that works best for our first responders but also our citizens. That’s really the heart of it, we want to make sure our people are safe but we don’t want to be reckless with money.”
“I went before Tatum’s city council and Overton’s city council and requested that we put our radio equipment on their water towers so I didn’t have to build another tower,” said Sheriff Valdez of the willingness of area governmental bodies to work closely with Rusk County to see this project come to fruition. “Both cities said, just as soon as I stopped talking, ‘Okay, we make a motion’ and it was unanimous both times.”
Multiple sites have been located which would work wonders to broaden radio connectivity within the county and without fail each city and entity agreed to their role in the upgrade. Sites have been proposed in Mt. Enterprise, Tatum, Overton, New London, Laneville, and if necessary one could be added at the fire station nearest Lake Striker in Reklaw.
A new tower would be needed in Laneville and there would be slight upgrades to the Mt. Enterprise tower but sites in Overton, New London, and Tatum are good. The biggest investment in those sites would be the housing, generators, fiber optic connectivity which is becoming much more readily available with East Telephone Cooperative’s recent work laying fiber optic cable throughout much of rural Rusk County. There are tentative arrangements with the city of Carlisle to fill in coverage gaps if needed.
“The fire district really stepped in, in a pinch, and has been really good to us,” said Searcy of Rusk County fire departments willingness to let RCSO piggyback on their radio system to avoid complete communication failure. “So, in finding a solution, we’re kind of trying to return the favor. When we raise the tower at Laneville, they’re going to stand to improve on coverage and the same for the other sites we have to do.”
As the antiquated system fails further, more and more deputies find themselves in areas where radio communication is severed. Many are forced to rely on cell phones to bridge the gap, leaving our Rusk County officers in possibly precarious positions with no way to request assistance.
In one example of a huge failure of the communication system, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department recovered more than $190,000 worth of stolen merchandise at a burglary in progress where the alleged perpetrator fled on foot and led every available officer on a manhunt into the surrounding wooded area while unable to speak to one another except by cell phone which also had shoddy coverage in the dense area.
“The thing that really set me off was when the deputy was killed in Panola County, and it didn’t have anything to do with radio communications, but I thought ‘what if’”, said Searcy reflecting on the obvious hostility against law enforcement which is becoming ever more prevalent.
“We’ve had pursuits with cell phones because we didn’t have radios,” said Valdez agreeing with Searcy’s observation and acknowledging that these situations are made more dangerous by the lack of effective communication between departments and units.
“I’m just chomping at the bit for everybody to give us the go-ahead so we can get started on this and get past it,” said Valdez. “I’m tired of talking about it, it’s time to start doing stuff.”