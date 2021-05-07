Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man and recovered two stolen vehicles from an Overton home while acting on the tip of a concerned citizen.
Just before 6 p.m., Sunday, May 2, RCSO’s C Shift received a tip that two stolen vehicles were possibly being hidden at 9975 CR 165 in Overton.
Deputies arrived at the residence and spoke with the suspect. While speaking with the suspect, responding officers were able to clearly see one of the vehicles.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and a search warrant was obtained and they were later able to make the positive confirmation through Longview Police Dept. that the truck was in fact a stolen Chevrolet U-Haul pickup.
A second vehicle, a 1968 Chevrolet pickup, was discovered but missing its VIN placard. Investigators were able to track down the number and verify that it had been reported stolen out of Smith County more than four years ago.
“That truck was a show quality vehicle before it was stolen. It’s trashed, it’s been repainted and the motor removed but after four years, this guy will actually get his truck back,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. “We’ve recovered more than $90,000 worth of stolen vehicles in the past couple of months, $55,000 of which came from this recovery alone.”
The suspect, identified as Troy Mumphry was taken into custody at that time and later arraigned in the Precinct 5 court of Judge Jana Enloe on Theft of Property charges, a third-degree felony. Mumphrey was later released on a $30,000 bond.