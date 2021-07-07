July 4th wasn’t a celebration of freedom for more than a dozen men arrested as the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office raided an active cockfighting exhibition.
A mid-morning 911 call led RCSO officials to a secluded spot on County Road 2132, where numerous people were placing bets, watching fights, and queuing up to purchase their own fighting rooster, some for upwards of $5,000.
As Sheriff’s officers made their way into the scene participants scattered into the wooded area while others made it into vehicles and evaded arrest. 13 individuals weren’t quite quick enough and were arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail on charges ranging from Cockfighting to Cockfighting: Causes or Earns, and Cockfighting: Space/Ownership/Transportation of Equipment.
“It’s possible that we missed more than 40 arrests as people fled the scene,” said Valdez.
Aside from the arrests made, 23 tickets were issued, 9 vehicles were seized, and a massive amount of equipment was confiscated. Total amounts on confiscated cash are unavailable at press time as the volume of evidence seized is proving to be a multi-agent, multi-agency, and multi-day event. On hand at the scene and later at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center where the evidence was initially taken for sorting, were representatives of not only RCSO but the CID division, Tatum PD, the District Attorney’s office, Constable’s office, and available DPS Highway Patrol units who happened to be in the area.
“This is big business,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. “Roosters in that trailer were for sale for $5,000 or more and that’s nothing when you stand to make more than $15,000 per fight.”
“These people were coming in from San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston. This is not just a group of local guys out here fighting birds, this is organized.”
When asked about the future of the seized roosters Valdez said, “I’ve been on the phone with the ASPCA, Pets Alive organization, and the Humane Society and they all agree that there is no other option but to euthanize these animals. The last batch had just been euthanized on the fourth and here we are again with a full house.”