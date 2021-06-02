Three arrested, meth, weapons, magic mushrooms seized
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a controlled substance search warrant on May 27, 2021, at 17864 County Road 2187 in Tatum.
The search warrant is a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
Seized during the execution of the warrant were approximately 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of methamphetamine, two firearms, approximately 60 grams of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, and an injectable anesthetic.
“We were happy that we got a pretty sizable amount of methamphetamine off the street,” said Rusk County Sherrif John Wayne Valdez. “CID was acting on a tip and went to do a knock and talk and in the process developed enough probable cause to get a warrant and a good time was had by all.”
Arrested at the scene were Justin Sharp, age 35, Ashley Mooty, age 30, and Keshia Kennedy, age 35.
Sharp and Mooty were placed under arrest for felony controlled substance charges and Kennedy was arrested for an outstanding felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant out of Gregg County.
Kennedy was released into the custody of Gregg County authorities and is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail without bond. Mooty was released May 28, 2021, on a $7,500 bond while Sharp remains in custody at the Rusk County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.