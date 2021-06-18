Acting on a tip, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of 30 fighting roosters and training equipment.
On Thursday, June 10, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip that an address on County Road 2164 was in possession of fighting roosters. Investigators achieved probable cause for a search warrant during the investigation. Later that afternoon, the search warrant was executed and 30 fighting roosters and training equipment for fighting roosters were seized.
Warrants are being issued for the owners of the birds. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office also contacted the SPCA Dallas Office who has agreed to assist in the placement of the birds.