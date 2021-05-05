Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division recently arrested 4 individuals and seized a large amount of drug paraphernalia and suspected controlled substances.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a controlled substance search warrant at 6610 US Highway 79 South in Henderson, Thursday, April 29, 2021. The controlled substance search warrant resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, and suspected marijuana.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jack Eugene Green, 57, of Henderson who was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine), Loretta Sue Davis, 53, of Henderson, charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), Bobby Neal Johnson, 54, of Henderson, charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), and Michelle Annette Pruett, 53, of Henderson, who was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
All suspects remain in custody at the Rusk County Jail, Green has a total $35,000 bond, Davis, a $25,000 bond, Johnson, a $22,500 bond, and Pruett, a $15,000 bond.
“This investigation actually started from a couple of patrol traffic stops that turned into this warrant. It’s indicative of our ability to work together, patrol and CID, and gather the information that led to this drug bust,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez.
The controlled substance search warrant is the result of an ongoing investigation into allegations of methamphetamine distribution conducted by the RCSO Narcotics Division and the Rusk County Criminal Investigation Division.
Additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.