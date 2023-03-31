On March 30, 2023, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a death investigation located on Rusk County Road 169D. During investigation, leads were developed that led law enforcement authorities to believe that the decedent in the case had died at an alternate location and had been transported to Rusk County Road 169D in an attempt to conceal the cause and location of the death.
A joint follow-up investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Kilgore Police Department resulted in an evidentiary search warrant being served at 626 Layton Street Kilgore, Texas. Seized during the warrant was suspected Methamphetamine, suspected Fentanyl, and other items believed to be of evidentiary value in the death investigation.