On May 15, 2020, The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the Price area.
Seized from the residence was drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and nearly $2,000 cash.
Arrested from the residence was Jonathan Swindell for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 (Felony 3), an outstanding Parole Violation warrant, and Dorthy Williams for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 (Felony 3).
Child Protective Services was called to the same address after the search warrant was executed in reference to the safety of an infant located within the residence. As the investigation continues, suspects involved in the case could receive additional charges related to child endangerment.