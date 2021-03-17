The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 210 College St. in Henderson on March 11, 2021.
This search resulted in the seizure of 1,190 grams of THC-infused edible candies with packaging created to resemble those of readily available national brands of gummy candies.
In this search, the RCSO also seized methamphetamines, marijuana, various examples of drug paraphernalia, and firearms.
Arrested at the scene were 21-year-old, Angelique Propes, and 22-year-old Alisabeth Currey. Propes was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture/Delivery of a Program 2 Controlled Substance and has been released on a cumulative $82,500 bond. Currey, charged with Possession of Marijuana has been released on a $1,000 bond.
With spring break in full swing for the area’s school-age children, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department believes parents should see how these edibles are packaged in order to curtail possible instances of accidental ingestion based on brand confusion.
“The Sheriff’s Office has the duty to inform our communities of current drug trends. Parents that are informed can safeguard their children against illegal substances,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez.
The Sheriff’s Office anticipates additional suspects being identified and charged in this ongoing investigation.