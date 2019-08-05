The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office recently bragged on the local tobacco product vendors in Rusk County.
Undercover officers with RCSO have gone out three times with crime stopper students that have been vetted into being underage minor decoys and hit approximately 40 stores and have made no purchases.
“We just want the public to know that us at the RCSO are proud of our vendors, retailers and outlets that are checking IDs to make sure they are not selling to minors,” Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price said.
A warning and reminder goes out the retailers and citizens, that as of Sept. 1 the legal age to buy tobacco products changes from 18 to 21.
“Starting Sept. 1 we can walk in with an 18 year old and if they sell to them, they will be getting a ticket,” Price said. “We wanted to brag on them but also remind them that it changes Sept. 1”
The law was changed by the Texas House in June.
If sold to anyone under the legal age the first ticket is $500 to the clerk that sold it. Also the state will receive that information from RCSO and issue a fine to the store and put the store on probation.
If hit two more times in the next six months the store will lose all rights to sell.
“Right now though all the stores are in compliance,” Price said. “They are all doing good.”