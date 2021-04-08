Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and RCSO Patrol Shift B conducted a Controlled Substance Distribution and Child Endangerment investigation on the outskirts of Henderson which resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Units began their investigation around 11 a.m., April 5, 2021, at a residence located at 9483 FM 1251 outside of Henderson. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at the residence. Seized during the warrant was approximately 14.3 grams of an off-white crystal type substance believed to be methamphetamine, two firearms, one of which was a prohibited short-barreled firearm, and a THC-infused cannabinoid substance known as Delta 8. Officers also seized a powdered substance believed to be DMT or N, N-Dimethyltryptamine. DMT is a chemical substance that occurs in many plants and animals and is used as a recreational psychedelic drug and prepared by various cultures for ritual purposes as an entheogen.
Arrested at the scene were Aaron Knight, 32 of Henderson, and Natasha Knight, 34 of Henderson. Both individuals face felony charges of Possession of a Program 1 Controlled Substance 4g-200g and Felony firearm charges. Juveniles located during the execution of the warrant were released into the custody of Child Protective Services.
“These kids were in a bad place and didn’t need to be there. Our job is not to take kids away, but it’s our obligation to notify authorities when children are in a bad place and a bad position,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez.