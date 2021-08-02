Coy Jones, Sr, a 39-year-old Henderson resident, was arrested early Wednesday in connection to the Tuesday evening slaying of a Rusk County woman.
In Rusk County Sheriffs Office’s quickest turnaround, to date, the suspect was captured within 11 hours. Jones, who was out on bond for a 2020 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge at the time of the incident, is currently housed at Rusk County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.
At approximately 8:21 p.m., Tuesday evening, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check on a house located on CR 232 in Henderson. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a white female deceased in the home. Justice of the Peace, Jana Enloe, was called to the scene to pronounce the victim, who has been identified as 42-year old Henderson resident, Kristi Wilson Collier.
All of RCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with administrative staff responded to the scene, at which time the Texas Rangers were called to assist with the investigation. Through a thorough preliminary investigation, her death was determined to be a homicide.
The investigation revealed a suspect in the case, and a murder warrant was issued for Jones.
TDCJ’s Beto Unit K-9 team was called in to assist in the search for Jones, who was later apprehended at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Hwy. 64, as he was resting under a pavilion located on the property.
“As always, it’s through teamwork and nonstop searching that the suspect has been arrested,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. “We want to thank Henderson P.D., Texas Rangers, TDCJ Beto K-9 units, and the US Marshall’s Service for their assistance on this case.”