Rusk County Sheriff's Office apprehended the suspect in the Tuesday evening slaying of a Rusk County woman.
At approximately 8:21 p.m., Tuesday evening the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check on a house located on CR 232 in Henderson. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a white female deceased in the home.
All of RCSO's Criminal Investigations Division, along with administrative staff responded to the scene, at which time the Texas Rangers were called to assist with the investigation. Through a thorough preliminary investigation, her death was determined to be a homicide.
Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe was also called to the scene.
The investigation revealed a suspect in the case, and a murder warrant was issued for Coy Jones Sr., 39, of Henderson.
TDCJ's Beto Unit K-9 team was called in to assist in the search for Jones, who was eventually apprehended at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Hwy. 64.
In RCSO's quickest turnaround, to date, the suspect was captured within 11 hours and is currently being questioned by CID Investigators.
"As always, it's through teamwork and nonstop searching that the suspect has been arrested," said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. "We want to thank Henderson P.D., Texas Rangers, TDCJ Beto K-9 units, and the US Marshall's Service for their assistance on this case."