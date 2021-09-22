The Rusk County Peace Officer’s Association (RCPOA) will be hosting a burger fundraiser to aid in the COVID critical care relief for Rusk County Deputy Charles Bailey and Rusk County Jailer Logan Garrett.
These long-time Rusk County employees have been suffering through the effects of COVID-19 for weeks, accruing ever-increasing medical bills which spurred the newly formed RCPOA into action on their behalf.
The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. until supplies run out in the Texas Bank parking lot on Hwy. 79 N., on Friday, October 1.
Plates are $5 and local deliveries are available for orders of three or more. To arrange delivery email orders to rcpoatx@gmail.com before 5 p.m., Thursday. Monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 413 Henderson, TX 75653.