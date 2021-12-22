A group of Rusk County kids won’t be having a blue Christmas this year, thanks to the Rusk County Peace Officers Association (RCPOA) and their first-annual Operation Blue Santa.
RCPOA requested that Rusk County schools submit their most deserving student for the event and the turnout was a tiny, snaggle-toothed treat.
With members of the Rusk County Sheriffs Office in tow, each of the eight special students scoured the toy aisles searching for their Christmas treasures. Little faces lit up over remote-controlled cars and baby dolls, and gasps of ‘I’ve always wanted one of these!’ could be heard from aisle to aisle. Some of these sweet little shoppers even purchased gifts for their families, sharing the joy with those they love.
As to be expected, these kiddos weren’t as excited to go clothes shopping but many left with multiple outfits and new shoes and jackets to match.
RCPOA raised enough money to give each child a nearly $400 budget for their fun-filled shopping spree.
RCSO staff participating in the event were RCPOA Vice President, La’Keldrick Adams, Treasurer, Cody Runnels, Denna Graham, David Whitaker, Jeanetta Vandewater, and Roy Cavazos.